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Dani Olmo sends emotional message to Ferran Torres as Spain hero completes €50m Paris Saint-Germain transfer from Barcelona
Olmo pays tribute to departing teammate
Following the official confirmation of his move to the French capital, Torres has been flooded with messages from his now-former teammates. Olmo, who has shared the pitch with Torres for both club and country, took to social media to express his sadness at the 26-year-old’s departure. The midfielder shared a photo of the pair during Barcelona's trophy celebrations, highlighting the close bond formed within the dressing room over recent seasons.
Writing on Instagram, Olmo sent an emotional message to his friend as he prepares for life at the Parc des Princes. The midfielder wrote: "Thank you for all these years, my friend! We are going to miss you a lot," accompanied by a red heart emoji.Instagram/daniolmo
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Torres pens heartfelt Barcelona goodbye
Torres himself was quick to address the fans and the club after signing a five-year contract with PSG that will keep him in Paris until 2031. Reflecting on a period that saw him win three La Liga titles, he was vocal about the personal growth he experienced during his time in the Blaugrana colours.
In his heartfelt address, the former Man City man expressed deep gratitude for his time spent in the Blaugrana colours. He stated: "First and foremost, I want to thank you all for everything. It has been an honour to wear these colours. What I’ve experienced at Barca over these four and a half years has made me a better football player and a better person. During this time, Barcelona has been my home."
A legacy of silverware and friendships
The 2026 World Cup hero leaves Spain with his stock at an all-time high, having played a pivotal role in recent successes. Beyond the trophies, Torres emphasised the human element of his tenure at the club. He leaves not just as a clinical finisher who scored 40 goals in 94 appearances over the last two seasons, but as a respected figure who maintained strong ties with the core of the Spanish national team
Torres concluded his statement by saying: "I’m leaving this club with friends both inside and outside the locker room, and many people who have made us all better. Together we’ve been champions with Barca, and many of us have also been champions with the national team. Thank you, and Forca Barca."
- Getty Images
Barcelona's search for a new number nine
With Torres and Robert Lewandowski no longer leading the line, the pressure is on the Barcelona board to secure a replacement. The club has been linked with several high-profile targets, including Julian Alvarez, though negotiations with Atletico Madrid have proven difficult.
One potential option, Sporting CP striker Luis Suarez, was ruled out after Barcelona decided against meeting his €80 million release clause, according to Fabrizio Romano. As the deadline approaches, the search for a new number nine remains the club's top priority.
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