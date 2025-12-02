Getty/GOAL
Dani Dyer’s worst nightmare! Huge transfer call for Jarrod Bowen as West Ham skipper is likened to Premier League legend Matt Le Tissier
Career crossroads: Bowen facing future decision
Bowen has been at the London Stadium since 2020, reaching 250 appearances for West Ham and 20 caps for his country. He is a talismanic presence for the Hammers, with a leadership armband now being filled, but has seen the east London outfit struggle for consistency as a collective.
Conference League success was savoured in 2023, with Bowen netting a dramatic winner in the final of that competition, but little progress has been made since then - despite the Hammers’ skipper registering 34 goals across the last two seasons.
He will turn 29 before the end of the calendar year and appears to be approaching an important career crossroads. Bowen must decide whether he wants to remain loyal to West Ham - with family ties to the club now boasted through wife Dani and her Hammers-made father Danny - or open himself up to offers from elsewhere.
Stay or go? Bowen faces Le Tissier-esque poser
Quizzed on whether individual targets could lead Bowen to explore other options, ex-West Ham defender Winterburn - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “For me, football is about ambition. Sometimes you can, as a player, be at the right club, at the right time and they can be successful. With Bowen, it’s difficult to know what his real thoughts are.
“I’m not saying pushing for a move, but will he - if a big offer comes in for him - want to entertain it? Will West Ham entertain that offer for him? He’s a talented player. It’s so hard to judge whether that player wants to move to the next level in the Premier League - which could mean, maybe, slightly less game time. At West Ham, he is guaranteed to start every single week if he is fit, I don’t think that’s in question. If you moved to one of the top four, you could say that might be in question - you might not start every week.
“We saw a little bit of this years and years ago, the same sort of situation, with Matt Le Tissier. He didn’t want to leave Southampton, but there were some good offers for him. I think Man United might have been one at the time. He felt comfortable where he was and that’s what he wanted to do. You have to respect that.”
Dyer nightmare: Bowen transfer fear revealed
Dyer has made no secret of the fact that she wants to remain close to her roots in the East End, with the ex-Love Island contestant afraid of what a move for Bowen would mean. A source has told Heat: “Dani’s terrified it could put a big dampener on Christmas. Even if nothing happens until January, there will still be that elephant in the room.
“They’ve always joked that Danny would rather Jarrod cheat on his daughter than leave West Ham. Of course, he understands Jarrod may have to leave for the sake of his career – he’s just praying the team turn things around and that Jarrod gives West Ham one last chance.”
Bowen contract: When West Ham deal expires
Pressed further on whether Bowen is in ‘now or never’ territory when it comes to a career-defining transfer, given his age, Winterburn added: “You would think that. I’m not sure about January, but maybe next season. You may start to question if he didn’t move next season, then his commitment to West Ham - it’s not in doubt anyway - but it would suggest that would be it. That would be where he would see most of his career being until he decides to retire.”
Bowen, who tied the knot with Dyer back in May, is working on a long-term contract at West Ham that is due to run until 2030. His partner and in-laws will be hoping to see that agreement honoured, but there remains a chance that a change of scenery will be sought in 2026 - with the Hammers forward still clinging to World Cup dreams with England.
