Dani Carvajal told by Spain manager how he can return to squad after Real Madrid captain snubbed for March internationals

De la Fuente was transparent about what the pair must do to regain their spots, emphasising that past glories do not guaranteed a place in the current setup. He noted that the door is far from closed, provided they can replicate the consistency that defined their previous campaigns.

"With Carvajal… everyone knows what they have to do at home and we hope he’ll be even better so he can be with us; he’s a very important player," De la Fuente told Diario AS. "They need to keep working as they are. Both Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata have to keep working, and that’s how they understand football, so they can demonstrate it on the pitch."

The coach further highlighted the standard required for a recall, adding: "Hopefully, Dani will recover the form he showed at the Euros… They need to play, get back to their usual level, and then they’ll be with us."