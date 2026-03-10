Dani Carvajal hits back at Real Madrid fans as captain defends 'gesture of respect for a La Liga legend'

The recent La Liga clash between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid delivered late drama as Alvaro Arbeloa saw his team snatch all three points thanks to a late winner from Federico Valverde, leaving Claudio Giraldez and his squad frustrated after Iago Aspas struck the post in the 87th minute.

However, the post-match discussion soon shifted away from the result. Carvajal, who was an unused substitute, was warming up on the touchline when Aspas was introduced in the 83rd minute for Oscar Mingueza. As the home crowd rose to applaud their hero, the Madrid skipper joined in.