Dani Carvajal claims 'Spain is not a racist country' despite continuous abuse of Vinicius Junior in La Liga as Real Madrid defender vows he 'will not hold back' against club team-mate in friendly clash with Brazil

Vinicius JuniorDaniel CarvajalReal MadridSpain vs BrazilSpainBrazilFriendliesLaLiga

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has denied that Spain is a racist country despite the repeated abuse of team-mate Vinicius Junior.

  • Carvajal denies Spain is racist country
  • Team-mate Vinicius has been victim of abuse
  • Defender 'won't hold back' in Brazil clash

