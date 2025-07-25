'We'd be upset' - Dan Burn latest Newcastle star to plead for wantaway striker Alexander Isak to stay amid interest from Liverpool

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has candidly shared that the potential departure of Alexander Isak would cause discontent among the squad, amidst mounting speculation linking the Swedish striker with a big-money transfer to Liverpool. Isak’s future has become the subject of intense discussion, with reports suggesting the Reds are seriously considering a move that could see them fork out as much as £150 million ($203m) for the Magpies’ talisman.

Isak is being pursued by Liverpool

The Reds are ready to pay a British record transfer fee

Newcastle adamant to hold on to him