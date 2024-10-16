'We are damaging ourselves' - England's move for Thomas Tuchel leaves Gary Neville asking 'serious questions' of the FA as he bemoans Eddie Howe & Graham Potter being overlooked
Gary Neville has questioned the decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as England manager, saying it could be "damaging" to the national team.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tuchel to take over England in January
- Decision mocked by media, pundits and fans
- Neville says more suitable options available