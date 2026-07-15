Crystal Palace offer new contract to Jean-Philippe Mateta in bid to prevent free transfer

No agreement has yet been reported between Mateta and the club. The latest update only states that Palace have made an offer, putting the ball firmly in the player's court. The hierarchy at Selhurst Park is keen to avoid a repeat of previous windows where the Frenchman's future was the subject of intense speculation, particularly after an outstanding season where Mateta made 50 appearances across all competitions and scored 16 goals, including the historic winner to secure the UEFA Conference League title against Rayo Vallecano.

Mateta’s future has attracted regular speculation following a disrupted January transfer window. A proposed £30 million move to AC Milan collapsed on deadline day after his medical examination revealed a knee issue, before he remained in south London for the rest of the season. Reports have since continued to link the France international with a possible departure, prompting this proactive move from the Palace board to offer him an extension until 2030.