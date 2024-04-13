Cryptocurrency billionaire twins invest in ninth-tier club Real Bedford as they look to replicate Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's achievements with Wrexham
Real Bedford FC (RBFC) has secured a significant Bitcoin investment of $4.5 million from Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the Crypto billionaires.
- Real Bedford FC get new co-owners
- Winklevoss Capital makes a massive investment
- Gemini was already sponsoring Bedford since 2022