Croatia squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

While a crowning glory has so far eluded them, Croatia have proven they aren't a team to be dismissed flippantly when it comes to World Cups.

After finishing in the top three in the past two tournaments, the Croats put together an unbeaten qualifying campaign, winning seven of their eight matches to reach the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

They may have lost a few of their important players to international retirement in recent years and a couple of their established stars may be beyond their peak years, but with the legendary Luka Modric showing he still has what it takes to perform at the highest level, Zlatko Dalic's side will provide more than just a tough examination for the teams they'll face this summer, which include England in Group L.

Croatia will also take on Ghana and Panama and will certainly be confident of producing another deep run into the knockout stages of the tournament.