Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. trolled by CR7's ex-Juventus team-mate after Al-Nassr see unbeaten run routed by Al-Ahli

Ronaldo posted on Instagram before the game: "We are on the right path and we know what we need to do in 2026!"

Al-Ahli also posted an image after the game, showing a dejected Ronaldo next to Demiral, as they wrote: "Sweet dreams".

Ronaldo has said previously that the Saudi Pro League is one of the most competitive in the world, an oddly prescient take as he continues to struggle to lift the title.

He said: "The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I'm not saying that because I play here. I don't care what people think about it. Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees...

"Come and you will see. If you don't believe me, come. In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players."

He added upon signing a new deal: "I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi, they don't understand nothing about football say this league is not top five [in the world].

"I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league they know what I am talking about.

"This is why I want to stay, because I believe in the project -- not just the next two years but until 2034, which will be the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. I believe, too, that will be the most beautiful [World Cup] ever."