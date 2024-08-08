'You are one of a kind, my brother' - Cristiano Ronaldo leads emotional tributes to former Real Madrid and Portugal co-star Pepe after iconic defender confirms retirement - as Roberto Martinez & Porto also bid farewell
Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Martinez and Porto have paid emotional tributes to Pepe as the legendary defender announced his retirement.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo shared an emotional tribute to Pepe
- Martinez and Porto paid homage
- Defender retired from football on Thursday