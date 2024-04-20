VIDEO: Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo?! Sadio Mane beats three defenders to net outrageous individual Al-Nassr goal & make up for AWFUL penalty miss in CR7's absence
Sadio Mane made amends for his penalty miss by scoring an outrageous solo goal to inspire Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Al-Nassr beat Al-Feiha 3-1 at home
- Mane starred with a brace
- His second goal was a work of art dribbling past three defenders