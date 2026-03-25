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Cristiano Ronaldo’s son in line to join Real Madrid after training with academy
A familiar path for the next generation
The eldest son of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is no stranger to the pressure of elite European academies, having previously refined his craft within the youth systems of Manchester United and Juventus. Following his father’s move to Al-Nassr in January 2023, the teenager joined their academy ranks; however, a potential move to the Spanish capital would signal a significant step up in his professional development. The Athletic reports that Ronaldo Jr is training with Madrid with a view to formally joining the club's youth system.
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Following the GOAT
Should the move be finalised, the 15-year-old would be joining a club where his father's name is synonymous with unprecedented success and silverware. During a legendary nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo netted a staggering 450 goals in just 438 appearances, securing four Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies. While the younger Ronaldo plays as a central striker - mirroring the position his father mastered later in his career - the move would inevitably invite intense comparisons with the man who remains Madrid's most iconic modern figure.
Making strides on the global stage
Beyond his club aspirations, Ronaldo Jr has already begun to establish himself as a key figure within the Portuguese national team's youth structure. Since making his international debut for the Under-15s against Japan last year, he has quickly progressed through the ranks to earn six caps and score his first goal for the Under-16 side. His grandmother was recently in attendance in Croatia to witness his early steps in international football, further highlighting the family’s deep-rooted connection to the Seleccao, where his 41-year-old father continues to captain the senior team with a record-breaking 143 goals.
A crucial summer of development
The immediate focus for the teenager will be securing a permanent spot within the Madrid youth hierarchy before the new European season commences. While he has shown immense promise in Saudi Arabia and at the international level, the jump to Madrid's Under-16 or Under-17 categories represents a much sterner physical and tactical test. His official registration at Valdebebas could be the first major move in what many hope will be a career mirroring his father's longevity.