'He doesn't give a damn' - Cristiano Ronaldo's sisters hit back at criticism of Portugal superstar's meeting with Donald Trump at the White House
Ronaldo met Trump at White House
Ronaldo attended the high-profile event in the US alongside a host of world business and technology leaders, including Tesla and X boss Elon Musk. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was also present at the event. The black-tie affair was organised to deepen ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and it was Ronaldo's first known appearance on American soil since 2016.
His attendance with the Saudi delegation highlights his role as a public face for the kingdom's recent diplomatic and sports investments. During dinner, president Trump had said: "You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever Ronaldo is here. And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you. So I just want to thank you both for being here. Really an honour."
Ronaldo's sister's come to his defence amid criticsm
The 40-year-old received criticism for some quarters for attending the dinner party at White House, however, his sisters, Elma and Katia Aveiro have now defended their elder brother, while slamming his critics on social media.
On her Instagram story, Elma wrote: "Haven't these clowns realized yet that he doesn't give a damn about their opinions? This isn't for those who want it, it's for those who can handle it. They have nothing else to say, damn it."
Katia, on the other hand, posted a video where she said: "All it took was work, something many critics have only heard about. A visit to the White House, and that's it, an emotional nuclear explosion. Hypocrites. Such a huge hysteria has taken hold that it's frightening. It's as if Cristiano had announced the end of the world."
CR7's message to Trump
Hours after attending the party, Ronaldo took to social media to thank the US president and sent out a message which read: "Thank you Mr. President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace."
At the party, Ronaldo gifted Trump a signed jersey with the inscription, "To President Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace". He then said: "He is one of the guys who can help to change the world. One of the most important guys is the U.S. President. If we can help each other to make this happen… He is one of the guys I wish to meet to sit and have a nice talk. If it is here, or in the U.S., wherever he wants, I know he was here in Saudi Arabia with our boss, MBS. I wish one day to meet him."
Ronaldo to visit US again next summer
Despite missing their final qualifying game against Armenia due to a red card, Portugal comfortably booked their berth in the World Cup next year as they thrashed the minnows 9-1. Ronaldo has long maintained that the 2026 World Cup, when he will be 41, will be the final chapter of his storied international career. With Portugal now officially qualified, the countdown begins for what promises to be his last bow on football’s grandest stage.
However, the forward is likely to miss a couple of games at the start of the tournament as he will have to serve the suspension for two more matches, although Portugal will file an appeal to reduce the punishment.
