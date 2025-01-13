Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

‘Only Cristiano can do this kind of goal!’ - Ronaldo heaps praise on himself when ranking his most ‘beautiful’ strikes for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo has been talking himself up again, claiming that only he would be capable of scoring some of his most “beautiful” goals at Al-Nassr.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Legendary frontman boasts countless records
  • Still going strong ahead of 40th birthday
  • Has cast an eye over his goals in the Middle East
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱