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'He should call it a day!' - Cristiano Ronaldo told he's 'not good enough' to play for Portugal at Euro 2028 after 'sad' World Cup campaign
Riise slams Martinez management after 'sad' World Cup
Riise believes that former Portugal manager Roberto Martinez fundamentally mishandled the Ronaldo situation during his tenure. The Selecao's recent 2026 World Cup exit have sparked intense debate over the 41-year-old's continued involvement in the starting XI, with critics suggesting his presence limits the tactical flexibility of the team.
Speaking on behalf of BestBettingSites, Riise expressed his disappointment with how the veteran was accommodated. "I know the Portugal coach loves Ronaldo, but I think the whole Ronaldo situation at this World Cup was quite sad," Riise said. "At one point he wasn't scoring, then he says he’s back after scoring a couple of goals, and then he disappears again. I don't think Roberto Martínez managed the situation the right way. He should have shown a stronger hand and prioritised the team over the individual player."
- AFP
Not good enough for Euro 2028
Despite Ronaldo's status as the highest goalscorer in international football history, Riise is adamant that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward no longer possesses the attributes required for the elite level. Looking ahead to Euro 2028, the Norwegian believes it is time for Ronaldo to step aside and allow a new generation of Portuguese talent to take the mantle.
"I don't think Ronaldo will be ready for the Euros, nor do I think he's currently good enough to play for Portugal at that level," Riise added. "He should call it a day internationally and hand over the opportunity to the younger players. Modern football is incredibly demanding physically; you need all 11 players running and fighting for the team, unless you are Messi. Ronaldo doesn't do that anymore, and I think his inclusion weakens the Portuguese team rather than helping it."
The heartbreak of the 2026 World Cup
The calls for Ronaldo's retirement intensified after Portugal's World Cup campaign ended in a painful 1-0 round-of-16 defeat to Spain. Ronaldo was seen leaving the pitch in tears, after only managed to score a single goal in the knockout stages. Despite that, the Al-Nassr striker maintained he would not make any "rash decisions" regarding his future in the immediate aftermath of the loss.
Reflecting on his career after the exit, Ronaldo said: "I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won't be making any rash decisions. I don't decide anything in the heat of the moment. Now is not important whether I will continue."
- Getty Images
Jesus ignores the critics
Despite Riise’s calls for a clean break, the new management in Lisbon appears to be heading in a different direction. Jorge Jesus, who replaced Martinez after the Spaniard resigned from his position, has already signaled his intent to keep the captain in the fold for the upcoming Nations League and Euro 2028 cycle.
The debate over Ronaldo's role will likely persist as Portugal builds toward the 2030 World Cup, which they will co-host. Whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can adapt his game to silence doubters like Riise remains to be seen, but for now, the pressure on the Al-Nassr man to step aside has never been higher.
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