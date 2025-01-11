Is Cristiano Ronaldo going to miss out on ANOTHER Saudi Pro League title?! Al-Nassr's mini-crisis threatening to extend trophy drought ahead of make-or-break clash with leaders Al-Hilal

Given their enviable array of attacking talent, Al-Nassr weren't expected to struggle while Mane was away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal - not least because Wesley looked like an able deputy.

In their first match after Mane's departure, Jesus' team coasted to a 3-0 win over Al-Okhdood thanks to Ronaldo's first-half double, and an injury-time finish from Felix.

The Portuguese pair struck again against Al-Ettifaq on December 30 (even if Ronaldo knew nothing about a goal that went in off his back) - but Al-Nassr dropped points for the first time this season due to an 80th-minute equaliser from Gini Wijnaldum, who had also opened the scoring at the EGO Stadium.

Jesus, though, was clearly irked by the negative reaction to the 2-2 draw, and particularly claims that a poor result had been coming.

"We score and win in all matches, so our situation can’t be judged as positive only when we win," the Portuguese argued. "Sometimes you do everything right and still don’t win.

"I am satisfied with our performance and the many chances we created. So, I don’t agree with those who say Al-Nassr needed some sort of wake-up call.

"It was an entertaining match for both sides, and one of Al Nassr's best performances this season. But football doesn’t always reward the superior team in every match."

Ronaldo was also far from despondent. "We are on the right path," he wrote on Instagram, "and we know what we need to do in 2026!"

However, Al-Nassr couldn't have made a worse start to the New Year.