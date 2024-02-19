Cristiano RonaldoGetty
Jamie Spencer

Cristiano Ronaldo shares Al-Nassr’s ‘good vibes’ ahead of crunch AFC Champions League tie with Al-Fahya

Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCAl Nassr FC vs Al-FayhaAFC Champions LeagueAl-Fayha

Cristiano Ronaldo posted his mood on Instagram ahead of Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League second leg against Saudi rivals.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ronaldo relaxed ahead of crunch tie
  • Al-Nassr in AFC Champions League action
  • Al-Feiha stand in the way

Editors' Picks