Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and every FIFPRO Men's World 11 honoree from 2005-23

Established by FIFPRO in 2005, the World 11 is the only global football award decided exclusively by professional footballers

The FIFPRO Men's World 11 is voted upon annually by the best players in the modern game. Dating back to 2005, the award celebrates footballing excellence on the global level.

The 2024 awards will mark the 20th edition. The 11 players who receive the most votes at their position are selected for the FIFPRO World 11, to be announced on Dec. 9. A record 28,000 players from 70 countries have voted for the 2024 Men’s World 11 and Women’s World 11.

Here is a look back at every previous squad, with global superstars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Didier Drogba, Gianluigi Buffon and more all taking centerstage.