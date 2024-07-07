Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi to ‘finish careers together’? CR7’s former Portugal team-mate speculates on stunning Inter Miami transfer to unite GOATs of ‘history and future’
Cristiano Ronaldo's former Portugal team-mate Pedro Mendes has discussed the potential of the Al-Nassr striker joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mendes discusses Messi and Ronaldo playing together
- Hopes to see Ronaldo join Inter Miami for dream end
- Agrees that it is a highly unlikely event to occur