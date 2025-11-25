Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2025Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo gets away with it! CR7 to have World Cup ban wiped off after FIFA clear Portugal captain of violent conduct

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive only a one-match ban for his red card against the Republic of Ireland in Portugal's penultimate World Cup qualifier. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was sent off after elbowing Dara O'Shea off the ball and was set for a three-match ban for 'violent conduct'. However, FIFA's disciplinary committee has decided to let the 40-year-old off easy.

  • Ronaldo only gets a one-match ban for O'Shea elbow

    Ronaldo was expected to miss one or two of Portugal's opening clashes in the 2026 World Cup in North America after being shown a red card for violent conduct on O'Shea. However, FIFA's disciplinary committee have ruled that the Portugal captain's actions were only worth a one-game ban, which he has already served after he missed Roberto Martinez's squad for the 9-1 win over Armenia. His punishment, however, also holds a two-game suspended ban, which will be triggered if he is found guilty of a similar offence yet again in the next 365 days.

    Ronaldo was sent off just before the hour mark, after Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg consulted with VAR, having shown the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a yellow card initially. In the review, it seemed clear to the referee that, in a tussle with O'Shea, Ronaldo clearly elbowed O'Shea in the back without any ball involvement around him.

    CR7's first international red card

    The red card against the Republic of Ireland was Ronaldo's first of his international career as the Portugal captain has never been sent off in his 226 appearances with the national team. It has been reported that this disciplinary record may have played a massive part in the FIFA disciplinary committee's decision.

    However, this wasn't the first time Ronaldo and O'Shea clashed as the Portugal captain and the Irishman had previously clashed, with the Al-Nassr star appearing to slap him all the way back in 2021. While O'Shea had hit the deck at that point as well, the referee and VAR had missed the incident, and Ronaldo had gotten away with his assault on the Ireland star; however, the same was not the case this time around.

  • Ronaldo's absence raises questions about Portugal squad

    Ronaldo's absence for Portugal's 9-1 win over Armenia raised serious questions from fans over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's spot in Martinez's World Cup squad as Portugal's attacking play seemed a lot smoother. The same was the case during the 2022 World Cup when Fernando Santos played Ronaldo as more of a substitute through the tournament in Qatar with stars like Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix and Diogo Jota starting instead.

    However, the quarter-final failure against Morocco eventually saw Santos receive the sacking and Martinez being onboarded as the head coach of the Portuguese national team. The former Belgium coach quickly reintegrated the former Real Madrid man into the squad as he led Portugal to their Nations League triumph last year.

    Nonetheless, questions are still being raised as to whether having Ronaldo as the main man in the Portugal squad is the best way forward for the 2026 World Cup as the country look to raise their first-ever trophy on the international stage.

    Portugal's World Cup opener to feature Ronaldo

    Despite all the questions regarding Ronaldo's form at the highest level, it is highly unlikely that Martinez will be altering his squad this close to the World Cup. As such, it is almost guaranteed that Ronaldo will be the first name on the teamsheet when Portugal kickoff their 2026 World Cup campaign in North America.

    However, the ill-tempered Ronaldo will have to keep his emotions in check through the tournament, as another sending off or even a violation of FIFA's regulations could see him miss the latter stages of the World Cup.

