'Play like Cristiano Ronaldo' – CR7 offers advice to Kylian Mbappe as Portuguese tells Real Madrid their latest Galactico 'doesn’t know how to play as a forward'

Kylian Mbappe has been advised to 'play like Cristiano' by Ronaldo himself, with Real Madrid told their No.9 'doesn't know how to play as a forward'.

  • World Cup winner moved to Spain in 2024
  • Learning to play as a central striker
  • Backed to thrive by Real's all-time leading scorer
