Cristiano Ronaldo calls two former Real Madrid team-mates in bid to convince duo to join him at Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

GettyJoe MewisCristiano Ronaldo calls two former Real Madrid team-mates in bid to convince duo to join him at Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro LeagueCristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCTransfersSaudi Pro LeagueReal MadridNacho FernandezCasemiroManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLaLigaCristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made Al-Nassr recruitment calls to two of his former Real Madrid team-matesArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAl-Nassr lost the Saudi Cup final this weekRonaldo's team finished trophyless this termThe Portuguese wants a Madrid reunion next seasonArticle continues below