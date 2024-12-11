FBL-KSA-NASSR-QADSIAHAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

Cristiano Ronaldo backs 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia to be 'best ever' as Al-Nassr superstar points to growth of Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo backed Saudi Arabia to make the 2034 World Cup the best ever edition of the competition.

  • Ronaldo backs Saudi Arabia to host great World Cup
  • Says 2034 edition will be the best ever
  • Competition will return to Middle East after 12 years
