Cristiano Ronaldo backed to 'play deep into his forties' and smash 1,000 goal milestone as Al-Nassr star's former Man Utd team-mate hails 'outstanding' achievement of beating Brazil legend Pele
Cristiano Ronaldo is being backed to “play deep into his forties” while also smashing through the 1,000-goal target that he continues to chase down.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- All-time great is still going strong at 39
- Intends to reach 1,000 goals before retiring
- Expected to go on and make more history