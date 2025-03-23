Portugal v Denmark - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg TwoGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Cristiano Ronaldo adds another award to bulging cabinet as Portugal star is presented with Guinness World Record plaque before Nations League showdown against Denmark



Cristiano Ronaldo has added yet another award to his cabinet in the form of the Guinness World Record for most wins in international football.

  • Ronaldo gets Guinness World Record plaque
  • Set record for most wins in international football
  • Lined up for Portugal vs Denmark
