Cristiano Ronaldo's got moves! Al-Nassr superstar dances with his mother Maria Dolores Aveiro as Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro performs at glitzy 40th birthday party

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a dance with his mother Maria Dolores Aveiro as the Al-Nassr star celebrated his 40th birthday with a glitzy party.

  • Ronaldo celebrates 40th birthday in glitzy party
  • Shares a dance with his mother Dolores Aveiro
  • Singer Rauw Alejandro performs with live band
