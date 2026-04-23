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'Proud' Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr team-mates as Kingsley Coman hat-trick puts Portuguese on brink of trophy glory
Al-Nassr advances to the final
Ronaldo took to social media to share his delight after Al-Nassr booked their spot in the AFC Champions League Two final. The Riyadh-based giants are in sensational form, and a 5-1 thrashing of Al Ahli kept their dream of a historic double alive. Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League standings and have now coupled that domestic dominance with a deep run on the continent, much to the satisfaction of their talismanic captain.
Ronaldo celebrates final berth
The veteran forward, who is chasing his first major trophy since moving to the Middle East, posted several photos of the post-match celebrations to mark the achievement. He wrote on X: "Proud of the team. The final is waiting!"
Coman the hero in Dubai
While Ronaldo provided the leadership, it was Coman who stole the headlines on the pitch. The former Bayern Munich winger produced a stunning display, netting a clinical hat-trick to dismantle Qatar's Al Ahli in Dubai. The result ensures that the Saudi side will face Japanese outfit Gamba Osaka in the final at Al Awwal Park.
Despite the emphatic scoreline, it was not all smooth sailing for Jorge Jesus' side. The team had to show significant resilience after falling behind early in the match. Al-Nassr also rely on goalkeeper Bento saving a seventh-minute penalty before staging a comeback that saw Angelo and Abdullah Al Hamdan also find the back of the net.
- AFP
Record-breaking run continues
Al-Nassr's victory was not just significant for the silverware it puts within reach; it also extended a magnificent domestic and continental run. The club has now secured a record-breaking 19 consecutive wins across all competitions, a feat that underlines their current status as the powerhouse of Middle Eastern football.
The attention now shifts back to the Saudi Pro League, where they hold an eight-point lead over rivals Al Hilal. With the continental final set for Al Awwal Park next month, Ronaldo and his team-mates are perfectly positioned to deliver a historic campaign.