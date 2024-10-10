Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr 2024Getty
Harry Sherlock

Cristiano Ronaldo accused of sending text listing his 'trophies, goals and statistics' after being 'disrespected' and left out of ex-Real Madrid team-mate's top 10

C. RonaldoReal MadridAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Antonio Cassano claims Cristiano Ronaldo sent him a list of the trophies he has won after the Italian snubbed his ex-team-mate in his all-time top 10.

  • Ronaldo omitted from Cassano's list
  • Accused of sending bitter message
  • Cassano views Ronaldo de Nazario as the greatest
