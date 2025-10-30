Getty Images Sport
Cristian Chivu 'starting to enjoy' his job as Inter coach admits to worrying start before getting Nerazzurri 'back on track'
Inter return to winning ways
Inter returned to winning ways following their narrow defeat to reigning champions Napoli under controversial circumstances last weekend, as they beat an under-fire Fiorentina at San Siro on Wednesday. They fell to a 3-1 defeat to the Partenopei over the weekend, which was their third defeat in just five Serie A games. Despite David de Gea's heroics in goal, however, the Nerazzurri completed a commanding performance and defeated Stefano Pioli's side, who continue to search for their first win in the Italian top-flight this season.
It was an important result for Chivu, who has so far been unable to prove that he is the right man to lead Inter back to glory following the club's successful spell under former head coach Simone Inzaghi. Appointed ahead of the Club World Cup over the summer, Chivu has been in charge of 16 games. It hasn't been a spectacular start, but the numbers suggest that Inter are in the right direction under the former defender.
Chivu hails Inter for showing 'real maturity'
Speaking to reporters after the game, Chivu said: "It was important to react after Napoli, because it's a strong team, a team that wants to be decisive, that wants to grow, that wants to bring a new season to a successful end. I'd say we showed real maturity. Today we managed to do the right things to bring home the victory. We had the right maturity to understand the moments of a match and I'm very happy [for my players] because it's a mature team, a strong team that wants to make its mark.
"We were mature and patient in finding the right openings to try and destabilize their defence. Maybe we were a bit fussy in the first half, but in the second we added what we'd been missing before. With this win, we're back on track."
More importantly, Chivu conceded that he's finally starting to have fun at his Inter job. "I'm starting to enjoy being a coach," he added. "At the beginning of the experience, I was very worried, but now I'm more relaxed. I've understood that Inter has a duty to overcome difficult moments to pursue the dream."
Hakan Calhanoglu off to a dream start this season
The veteran Turkish midfielder has been in absolutely stunning form this season, scoring six goals in 11 games in all competitions. He is currently tied with Lautaro Martinez as the club's joint-highest top scorer in the 2025-26 season.
His exploits were on display once again against Fiorentina, as he broke the deadlock in the 66th minute through a long-range piledriver, before making it a brace with a penalty in the 88th minute. He showed his class despite not having help from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has been sidelined due to an injury.
"His quality is beyond question," Chivu told reporters after the game. "Hakan has been one of the best players in the world in his position for years. He just needed to re-energise and overcome a difficult period. Now we're reaping the benefits of a great midfielder's work: that long-range shot isn't something you experience in training."
After the game, the former AC Milan star credited his manager for his purple patch. “Thanks to the coach who gives something extra from a mental standpoint and in terms of being hungry to win," he said.
Speaking to Sky, he added: “Everyone knows that if you play for Inter, you have to aim for the highest objectives. The team deserves that. It was difficult with the Club World Cup, but the coach really helped us mentally, so the important thing was not so much the motivation, but the discipline.”
Who are Inter's next opponents?
Chivu's troops will face relegation-threatened Verona in their upcoming game, which takes place on Sunday. They will then host first-timers Kairat Almaty in the Champions League next Wednesday.
