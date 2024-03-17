'It's crazy' - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirms triple injury blow after FA Cup defeat to Man Utd

GettyPeter McVitie'It's crazy' - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirms triple injury blow after FA Cup defeat to Man UtdManchester UnitedDarwin NunezLuis DiazCody GakpoJuergen KloppManchester United vs LiverpoolLiverpoolFA CupJurgen Klopp said he is concerned about the condition of three of his Liverpool players in the wake of their FA Cup loss to Manchester United.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool lost to Man Utd in extra-timeThree Reds stars injured at Old TraffordKlopp concerned ahead of international period