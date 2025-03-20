'CP in LA' – USMNT star Christian Pulisic reunites with pro golfer girlfriend Alexa Melton ahead of crunch CONCACAF Nations League clash with Panama at SoFi Stadium in California

Christian Pulisic has reunited with girlfriend Alexa Melton ahead of a crunch clash for the USMNT, with "CP in LA" with more silverware in his sights.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Pochettino's squad ready for semi-final showdown

AC Milan star to provide leadership as captain

Relaxing with partner ahead in Los Angeles Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱