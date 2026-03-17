Corriere dello Sport – Massa gets top marks in the Como v Roma match: praised despite Wesley’s controversial sending-off

The controversy over refereeing decisions shows no sign of abating following a matchday – the 29th round of Serie A – which saw several disputed matches and a number of errors by the officials. Following the events of the Inter-Atalanta match, the Champions League play-off between Como and Roma was also marked by a number of borderline incidents and some blatant blunders. However, just as was the case for the referee at San Siro – Manganiello – the referee at Sinigaglia – Massa – was also given top marks for his performance.
This is according to Corriere dello Sport, which reports that the referee from Imperia was rated 8.70, the highest possible score. Criticised for the hasty and, in the view of many pundits, unfair sending-off of Wesley, Massa apparently convinced his superiors, who, on the contrary, praised his performance, comparing it to that of Guida in the Lazio v Milan match.