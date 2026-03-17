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Simone Gervasio

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Corriere dello Sport – Massa gets top marks in the Como v Roma match: praised despite Wesley’s controversial sending-off

The inside story on the referee's performance review.

The controversy over refereeing decisions shows no sign of abating following a matchday – the 29th round of Serie A – which saw several disputed matches and a number of errors by the officials. Following the events of the Inter-Atalanta match, the Champions League play-off between Como and Roma was also marked by a number of borderline incidents and some blatant blunders. However, just as was the case for the referee at San Siro – Manganiello – the referee at Sinigaglia – Massa – was also given top marks for his performance.

This is according to Corriere dello Sport, which reports that the referee from Imperia was rated 8.70, the highest possible score. Criticised for the hasty and, in the view of many pundits, unfair sending-off of Wesley, Massa apparently convinced his superiors, who, on the contrary, praised his performance, comparing it to that of Guida in the Lazio v Milan match.

  • THE VERDICT ON MASSA

    Despite the controversy and Gasperini’s complaints, the Referees’ Observer reportedly awarded Massa, the referee for the Como v Roma match, a scoreof 8.70 – the highest possible mark according to the scoring system used by those responsible for assessing referees. A score, reported by Corsport, that has raised many eyebrows and comes after the 8.50 awarded to Manganiello by one of Rocchi’s assistants and VAR official, Gervasoni. In short, whilst the referee from Pinerolo got off with what would be a 7 at school, the one from Imperia actually bagged an 8, which is set to become 8.60 following the Commission’s intervention, which will penalise him with a -0.10 for the incident involving Wesley’s sending-off.

    Il Corriere dello Sport also quotes some comments on the referee’s performance, noting that he “refereed excellently”, delivering a “top-class performance”. According to the experts, therefore, “Massa handled a difficult match well, assessing the context and/or incidents correctly and resolving them brilliantly. He showed great character – EXCELLENT technical and disciplinary management... insignificant slip-ups in an otherwise high-quality match. He demonstrated refereeing talent, was credible, and in control of events. He resolved most complicated situations positively, prevented such situations from arising, or managed the match in a difficult context”. 

    A full endorsement, just like Guida’sin Lazio v Milan. The referee from Campania also scored 8.70 but, unlike his colleague, his performance was not marred by any controversial incidents.

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  • WHAT MASSA IS BEING ACCUSED OF

    What infuriated Roma most of all was the second yellow card shown to Wesley at the start of the second half. Having already been booked, the Brazilian was sent off for a foul on Diao which he does not actually appear to have committed. It was Rensch who brought the Larian striker off balance, though his challenge was ignored by Massa.

    There were also doubts over the handling of another booking, the one not given to Diego Carlos. The former Sevilla player was booked in the second half for a foul on Vaz, but in the first half, early in the match, he got away with the foul that led to the penalty subsequently converted by Malen.

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