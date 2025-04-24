Convinced within 10 minutes! Carney Chukwuemeka's incredible cameo that led to THREE Dortmund goals triggers imminent talks with Chelsea over extending midfielder's stay C. Chukwuemeka Borussia Dortmund Chelsea Bundesliga Premier League Transfers

Carney Chukwuemeka inspired a stunning turnaround against Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend, convincing Dortmund to open talks with Chelsea.