Contract details revealed! Has BVB made a breakthrough with Nico Schlotterbeck?

BVB are looking to build a new team around Schlotterbeck, who is currently away on international duty. “Dortmund is defined by eras – and a new era is on the horizon. The club is undergoing a bit of a change at the moment, and Schlotterbeck could become the face of a new era,” said club adviser Matthias Sammer on Sky. “I am deeply convinced that he will stay at Borussia Dortmund.”

Schlotterbeck’s current contract expires in 2027. Ole Book will also be at the table during the final phase of negotiations; the 40-year-old was presented as the new sporting director on Monday. BVB parted ways with Sebastian Kehl on Sunday.