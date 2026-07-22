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Haytham Mohamed

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Contacts with his agent have begun.. Paris Saint-Germain star is "Al-Hilal's new surprise" in the summer transfer window

Al Hilal
O. Dembele
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Ligue 1

Al-Hilal's summer bombshell: will the deal go through?!

Barely a day goes by without another world-famous name being linked to Riyadh giants Al Hilal.

The club wield serious financial muscle. That clout followed the transfer of 70% of their shares to businessman Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, with the Saudi Investment Fund holding the remaining 30%.

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    Al-Hilal plan to sign Paris Saint-Germain star

    Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri delivered the news on Wednesday evening. Riyadh giants Al-Hilal want to sign another global star for their first team in the current summer window.

    That star is Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé, the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

    Tavolieri wrote on his official account on the "X" platform: "Al-Hilal are seeking to complete another strong deal, after the Dutch star Crysencio Summerville. They have already begun the initial enquiries to sign Dembélé."

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  • Contact between Al-Hilal officials and the agent of Ousmane Dembélé

    Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri has taken his report further, revealing that Riyadh giants Al-Hilal have made initial contact with the agent of French star Ousmane Dembele.

    Al-Hilal are now waiting on Dembele's approval, according to Tavolieri, before they open official negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain.

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    Ousmane Dembélé's career in the world of football

    French star Ousmane Dembélé, now 29, burst onto the scene in spectacular fashion with his local club Rennes.

    Those performances turned the heads of Europe's giants, Spain's Barcelona chief among them. Yet the player opted instead to join German club Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016.

    Why snub Barcelona? At the time the Catalans boasted a fearsome attacking trio in Argentine legend Lionel Messi, Brazilian magician Neymar da Silva and Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez. Game time would have been scarce.

    Fate intervened. Neymar left Barcelona in the summer of 2017, and the Dembélé option came back onto the table. Barcelona duly signed him from Dortmund for 148 million euros.

    The move flopped, and badly. Dembélé buckled under the pressure and suffered a string of injuries.

    By the summer of 2023, the Frenchman had decided to head home, joining capital giants Paris Saint-Germain for 50 million euros.

    He exploded in Paris. Dembélé lifted the UEFA Champions League title in each of the last two seasons and claimed the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2025.

    All told, Ousmane Dembélé has scored 61 goals and provided 42 assists across 135 official matches for Paris Saint-Germain's first team. His contract runs until 30 June 2028, the end of the season after next.

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    A Hot Al-Hilal Transfer Window This Summer

    Al-Hilal are having a fiery summer transfer window. The Riyadh giants have kicked into gear since Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal officially took over ownership of the club.

    They started at home, wrapping up a string of domestic deals:

    * Goalkeeper: Mohammed Al-Owais.

    * Right-back: Mohammed Al-Sarnoukh.

    * Winger and playmaker: Sabri Dahl, Abdullah Al-Anzi and Nawaf Al-Habashi.

    Their attention then turned abroad. On Tuesday evening, according to several reliable reports, Al-Hilal reached an agreement with West Ham United to sign Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville.

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