Getty Images
‘Completely stupid’ - Thomas Frank explains bizarre Arsenal mishap as Tottenham boss is spotted drinking from Gunners-branded cup at Bournemouth
Dramatic evening for Spurs at the Vitality Stadium
Frank endured a night to forget on the south coast as little went his way in a dramatic contest with Bournemouth. Having started on an unexpected low, as he took to holding a cup that sported the Arsenal crest, things did not get any better on the field.
Spurs led early on against the Cherries, as Mathys Tel broke the deadlock inside five minutes, but they trailed 2-1 at half-time. Joao Palhinha restored parity 12 minutes from the end, only to see Manchester City-bound Antoine Semenyo snatch a 95th-minute winner for the hosts.
- Getty
Arsenal cup drama leaves Frank open to ridicule
Frank was left open to further criticism and ridicule at the final whistle, with more uncomfortable questions being asked of how he is handling himself in a demanding Premier League post.
Some of those focused on his failure to spot that he had been handed an Arsenal-embossed cup, with the 52-year-old former Brentford boss being accused of taking his eye off the ball in more ways than one.
Frank responded to that line of questioning by saying: “I definitely did not notice it. It would be completely stupid of me to take it if I knew. It's a little bit sad in football that I need to be asked about it. I would never do something that stupid. I think we're definitely going in the wrong direction if we need to worry about me having a cup with a logo of another club.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Spurs boss explains why he drank from Arsenal cup
BBC Sport claims that Frank was handed his customary cup of coffee by a staff member when arriving at the Vitality, with Arsenal having visited the same venue on January 3. Nobody in the Spurs camp noticed what had happened.
Frank went on to say at his post-match press conference: “Definitely not noticed it. I think it's fair to say that we're not winning every single football match so it would be absolutely, completely stupid of me to take a cup with Arsenal. Is there anyone thinking I've done that? All the staff has done it.
“They've been in the changing room, the game before us. It's normal to take a cup, give me an espresso, I do that before every game. I think actually it's a little bit sad in football that I need to be asked a question about that.”
After coming unstuck late on against Bournemouth, Spurs are now winless in three and have picked up just one victory from their last six top-flight fixtures. Unrest is mounting in the stands, with more frustration being aimed in the direction of playing and coaching staff.
Frank said of players being caught up in angry exchanges with supporters, having already been booed from the field of late: “I haven't seen that situation, that's one thing. I think it's fair to say everyone involved in Tottenham, players, staff, fans, everyone is a tough one to take today.
“I think hopefully everyone can see how hard we worked to get everything in the right direction. And I think overall the performance was good, especially in the second half, in a game where we deserved to get more. That is extremely painful to be part of, so of course people are frustrated, I'm frustrated, so that's natural.”
- Getty
Tottenham fixtures 2025-26: Next up for Spurs
Spurs, who finished 17th last season under Ange Postecoglou but salvaged their campaign when winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League, have slipped to 14th in the table.
Collective attention is about to turn to FA Cup matters, and a third round tie with in-form Aston Villa on Saturday, before taking in a London derby date with West Ham in their next Premier League fixture on January 17.
Advertisement