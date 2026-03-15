In the seventh minute, the deadlock was broken in the Como v Roma match, with the Giallorossi taking the lead thanks to a penalty converted by Malen. It all stemmed from a reckless back-pass by Caqueret that caught Diego Carlos off guard. The former Sevilla defender was late to the challenge on El Shaarawy, who went down. Massa had no doubts and immediately awarded the penalty. On DAZN, Luca Marelli agreed with the referee’s decision: “There was a trip, and it was a non-penalised SPA, with Massa therefore not showing Diego Carlos a yellow card. It was not, however, a DOGSO, in which case the referee would have had to show a red card.”