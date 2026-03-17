Como, Suwarso: "Fabregas? His departure wouldn’t bring everything crashing down. On financial fair play..."

Mirwan Suwarso, president of fourth-placed Como, spoke to *La Gazzetta dello Sport* about the present and future of the Larian club, starting with the fate of Cesc Fàbregas. Below are the key excerpts.

The thrill of victory against Roma?

"For me, for us, it was just another match. There’s no pressure because at this point we’ve already comfortably exceeded our target."

Which was…?

"To improve on last year’s tenth-place finish from a sporting perspective. To increase revenue and boost the value of our players."

Financial fair play will apply in Europe.

"At the moment we’re about 75 million short of the UEFA threshold. It’s also worth noting that there’s no case study quite like ours – a club that, within two years, has gone from returning to Serie A after more than 20 years to qualifying for Europe. However, revenue is growing significantly, and this leads us to believe that in two or three years we’ll be able to meet the financial fair play requirements. For teams entering Europe for the first time or after a long absence, such a margin is allowed."