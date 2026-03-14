One of the standout stories of this season is undoubtedly Fabregas’s Como side, which, following an excellent campaign last year, has lived up to expectations by leading the team superbly. Indeed, the Larian side is currently in the running for a Champions League spot. Fabregas’s name, moreover, continues to be the subject of much speculation regarding top European clubs, so much so that Como’s president, Mirwan Suwarso, has made no secret of the fact that Cesc will coach one in the future.
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Como, Suwarso: "Fabregas' future? He'll join a top European club. But first he'll choose his successor here"
A FUTURE AT A TOP CLUB
Here is what Como’s manager had to say to Rivista Undici: “Fàbregas is truly very important to us, but we’d be foolish not to think that one day he might move to Arsenal, Barcelona or Chelsea. If he continues to win with us or, in any case, to enjoy success – though I can’t speak for him – I believe he might have bigger dreams.”
BUT FIRST HE'LL CHOOSE THE MANAGER
Fabregas, however, is also a member of Como’s Football Board, which is why Suwarso has stated that, should he leave, the Spaniard will play a decisive role in choosing his successor: “That said, I hope that while he is here he will help us draw up a plan for success for whoever is to replace him. In my view, when he leaves – if he ever does – he should be the one to choose who takes his place. He should be involved in the decision. As a member of the Football Board, he will have to help us appoint the next manager.”