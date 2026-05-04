Como boss Cesc Fabregas reveals Premier League return plan amid Chelsea job links

Having conquered English football as one of the finest midfielders of his generation, Fabregas is now making waves in the dugout. The Spaniard has transformed Como from Serie B strugglers to European contenders in Serie A, but he remains open about his desire to eventually return to the top flight of English football.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world," Fabregas told Telegraph Sport. "I’ve always been very, very clear about it. I felt it as a player, I feel it as a coach, as a fan. But [Jose] Mourinho told me one day when I was at Chelsea: ‘I still have 30 years to work.’ So I could be here [Como] for 10 years, and you can still go to the Premier League in 12, 15 years.

"Football is so unpredictable, it changes in one second. One day, you are the best. The day after, you are the worst. So let’s enjoy the moment. I like to enjoy the moment. It’s beautiful what we are living here. Let’s see what the future holds."