AFP
Explained: Why Community Shield will NOT take place at Wembley next season as FA reveals stadium selected to host 2026-27 curtain-raiser
A new venue for the season opener
According to an official statement released by The FA, the traditional curtain-raiser for the 2026-27 campaign will cross the border into Wales. The governing body confirmed the exact details, stating: "The 2026 FA Community Shield will be played at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday 16 August." This decision represents a major shift, as the high-profile fixture is almost exclusively tied to the national stadium in London. However, logistical hurdles regarding the summer schedule have forced organisers to secure an alternative, yet familiar, stage for the highly anticipated August clash.
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Why Wembley is unavailable this August
The primary reason behind this relocation involves a direct scheduling conflict at the iconic 90,000-seater venue. The FA explained that the stadium "is unavailable on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 August due to pre-planned concerts." These commercial events took precedence over the footballing weekend. Furthermore, next season’s top-flight campaign will begin on Saturday 22 August. Because the Shield is historically contested on the weekend before the league commences, organisers had to target mid-August, which unfortunately fell on the exact dates that the London arena was fully booked, with The Weeknd playing over five nights in the stadium.
Cardiff’s rich history with the competition
The Welsh capital is certainly no stranger to hosting major English football events. The stadium boasts a rich history with this specific competition, having hosted it on six occasions between the years 2001 and 2006. Besides its historical significance, the 74,500-capacity arena offers a strictly neutral ground for the competing clubs.
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Future details and the competition format
The match typically features the Premier League champions taking on the Emirates FA Cup winners. If one club secures the domestic double, which both Arsenal and Manchester City could still do this season, the league runners-up will step in to provide the opposition. Fans awaiting ticket and broadcast information must be patient, as the governing body promised that "Further details about the 2026 FA Community Shield, which sees the winner of the Emirates FA Cup take on the Premier League champions, will be announced at the earliest possible opportunity following the conclusion of the 2025-26 football season."