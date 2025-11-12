Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy reportedly 'offered' to Scottish league powerhouse Celtic as talk of European move heats up

Nancy has been among the best coaches in MLS since he arrived in 2023. He has led the Crew, a small market team, to a MLS Cup win in 2023, and Leagues Cup the year after. He was named the 2024 MLS Coach of the Year. Before that, he was a narrow second place to the coach of the year award after overperforming with a struggling Montreal side in 2022.

Columbus Crew left back Max Arfsten admitted Nancy might be ready for a European move.

"Yeah, I mean obviously it would be tough if he left just because he's a good coach, but he has to do what he wants for his career, and if he wants to go to Europe and test himself out there, I feel like you've got to respect that," he said at Tuesday's USMNT availability. "It would definitely be tough for us at Columbus, but it's one of those things where at the same time, if he decides to go, you've got to be happy for him because that's what he wants to do."