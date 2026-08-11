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Colombian football suspended as 7.4 magnitude earthquake leaves trail of destruction across the country
Natural disaster halts matches
The Major Division of Colombian Soccer, Dimayor, has temporarily suspended all domestic competitions following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck various regions across the country on Monday. The natural disaster caused widespread infrastructure damage and claimed at least 20 lives in several major cities. The postponement decision covers all fixtures across the top tier, the Promotion Tournament, and the women's league to guarantee public safety.
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Governing body issues statement
National football authorities acted swiftly to take decisive action to protect supporters, players, and matchday personnel involved on the ground.
In an official statement, Dimayor confirmed the rescheduling of the competition schedule to prioritise collective safety: "The matches will be played this Tuesday, August 11, at the times they were previously scheduled. Likewise, the matches scheduled for Tuesday will be played on Wednesday, August 12, at the same times."
The governing body also expressed deep condolences on behalf of the entire Colombian football ecosystem for those affected by the tragedy: "From Dimayor, and on behalf of the 36 clubs of Colombian Professional Soccer, we send a message of support, strength, and solidarity to the families and communities that are going through moments of concern and difficulty as a result of this event."
Tragedy unites football community
The official message of condolence reflects the collective sorrow of Dimayor's 36 member clubs as Colombia navigates a national crisis. The calamity comes in the middle of a congested domestic calendar, forcing organisers to evaluate stadium structural safety and transport links to match venues. Moral support from the football industry forms a crucial element of the national solidarity response to alleviate the plight of affected communities.
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Brief delay precedes restart
The postponed league fixtures are now projected to resume gradually on Tuesday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 12. However, the viability of restarting matches remains heavily dependent on stadium infrastructure safety assessments and logistical readiness in earthquake-affected areas. Dimayor and its member clubs continue to monitor the national emergency situation closely before confirming long-term scheduling arrangements.
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