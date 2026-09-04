Belga
From PSG stardom to Serie B? Colin Dagba finds surprise new home after Belgium exit
Defender completes Italian move
Serie B outfit Carrarese have officially completed the signing of Dagba on a free transfer following the right-back's departure from Belgian side Beerschot on July 1. The 27-year-old has penned a long-term contract with the Italian club until June 30, 2028, which includes an option for an automatic extension if specific performance targets are met. The switch marks a fresh chapter for the former France Under-21 international as he looks to rebuild momentum in Italian football.
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Club praises defensive qualities
In an official statement, Carrarese confirmed the agreement while praising the versatility and technical pedigree of the former PSG defender: "The French right-back, born in 1998, boasts impressive attacking ability, pace, and prowess in attacking play."
The club noted that the full-back's strengths are not solely confined to forward areas, adding: "At the same time, he is consistently alert and consistent in defense, especially in marking."
Decorated record in Paris
Dagba made 77 senior appearances across all competitions for PSG, featuring seven times in the Champions League during his stay in the French capital. His time at the Parc des Princes yielded three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France triumphs, and two Trophee des Champions victories before loan spells at Strasbourg and Auxerre. His arrival delivers a wealth of top-tier European experience to strengthen the defensive ranks of Gabriele Cioffi's side.
- Panoramic by PsnewZ
Empoli test awaits Carrarese
Carrarese currently sit 14th in the Serie B table after collecting just one point from their opening two league fixtures. Dagba could be handed an immediate debut when his new side host Empoli on matchday three on September 5. The weekend home fixture represents a vital opportunity to establish consistency and secure a much-needed first league win of the campaign.
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