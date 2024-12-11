Tottenham Hotspur FC v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

Cole Palmer told the one thing he must do to become 'the best player in Europe' as Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is hailed for giving England star 'so much freedom' this season

C. PalmerChelseaE. MarescaPremier League

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been told the one thing he needs to do if he is to become the best player in Europe by former Blue William Gallas.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Palmer starring for Chelsea
  • Has helped the Blues into second place in table
  • Offered advice on how to be Europe's best
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱