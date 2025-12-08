AFP
Why Cole Palmer is set to miss Chelsea's Champions League clash with Atalanta having just made injury return - explained
Palmer misses Chelsea training ahead of Atalanta
Chelsea finalised their preparations for Tuesday night’s Champions League meeting with Atalanta during an open training session, but Palmer was notably absent. His exclusion from the squad travelling to Bergamo is not related to a fresh issue, but instead part of a pre-planned recovery schedule after weeks out with a recurring groin problem and a fractured toe, as per various reports. Having only just made his first start since September in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Bournemouth, the medical staff opted to ease his workload to prevent aggravation.
The England attacker's recent return has been closely monitored, beginning with a 30-minute cameo in last week’s defeat to Leeds before starting against Bournemouth at the weekend. Chelsea want to avoid overloading him, especially given the two-month gap between competitive starts, and viewed the Atalanta fixture as one that could be safely skipped. Palmer is expected to resume full involvement ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge.
With Palmer not featuring in training, the door opens for alternative No.10 options, including Facundo Buonanotte, who did take part in the session. The Brighton loanee has played only sporadically under Enzo Maresca but represents the most natural fit to replace Palmer behind the striker. Other creative attackers, such as Joao Pedro or Estevao Willian, may also be considered as Maresca reshuffles his forward structure.
Chelsea already contending with numerous injuries
Chelsea enter the Atalanta clash on 10 points, level with the Italian side, and know victory would go some way to helping them secure automatic qualification from the Champions League league phase. The Blues have shown signs of improvement in Europe, particularly during their convincing 3-0 win over Barcelona, but they remain inconsistent domestically as injuries continue to disrupt momentum.
The list of absentees is already significant, with Liam Delap out after sustaining a shoulder injury against Bournemouth and long-term casualties including Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, and Dario Essugo. Reece James may also be rested given Moises Caicedo’s return from suspension increases tactical flexibility.
Maresca has emphasised that building physical rhythm is essential for Palmer after missing more than two months of action. The Chelsea boss recently explained that the midfielder’s gradual increase in minutes is intended to stabilise his condition before restoring him as a permanent starter. With the Premier League schedule intensifying, the club’s sports science department is adamant that short-term caution will lead to long-term gain.
Palmer's disrupted season post Club World Cup
Palmer’s stop-start season has been defined by two separate injuries: the groin issue that first sidelined him in September and the fractured toe sustained in a freak accident at home. The latter setback delayed his planned comeback, leaving Chelsea without their chief creative outlet during a congested part of the calendar. His absence was felt sharply as the Blues struggled for goals and consistency, making his eventual return even more significant.
Despite missing 19 matches across competitions, Palmer remains central to Maresca’s tactical vision as the side’s primary playmaker. His performance in the No.10 role offers a unique blend of threat and creativity that few in the squad can replicate. That is precisely why the Blues are determined not to jeopardise his recovery by rushing him into high-intensity European matches too quickly.
Palmer to be ready for the Everton game
Palmer is expected to resume training in the coming days and is being prepared to start against Everton on Saturday. The Premier League fixture is viewed internally as the more important game for maintaining Chelsea’s domestic trajectory.
Looking further ahead, Palmer’s reintegration will be pivotal to Chelsea’s hopes in both Europe and the Premier League. If the club’s phased recovery plan succeeds, he should be able to return to the consistent match rhythm that makes him one of the most dangerous players on the planet on his day. A fully fit Palmer remains essential to Chelsea’s ambitions, and that is why missing Atalanta is seen as a necessary sacrifice rather than a setback.
