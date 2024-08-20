Cole Palmer wins Men's PFA Young Player of the Year award after incredible breakthrough campaign as Chelsea forward beats England team-mates Bukayo Saka and Kobbie Mainoo
Cole Palmer has scooped the first major individual prize of his career after the Chelsea forward was named PFA Young Player of the Year.
- Chelsea star wins prestigious PFA award
- Forward rewarded for 22-goal season
- Scored hat-trick vs Man Utd, four vs Everton