Cole Palmer injury update as Chelsea star 'confident' of starting against Bournemouth after Thomas Tuchel warning

Palmer’s withdrawal from international duty did not go down well with Tuchel. The England manager expressed clear frustration over the attacker's recurring absences, stressing the importance of being physically present to secure a prominent role in the national setup.

"It is a missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities," Tuchel told reporters. "I don’t blame him for it. It is just a fact. He misses way too many camps with injuries, and I only want to rely on what I witness and see within my team, and for that you have to be in camp."

The German tactician made it clear that Palmer must prove himself on the training pitch to cement his place going forward. "If you’re not in camp, there is a next level to impress that you cannot achieve because you can only do it when you are actually on the pitch with me," Tuchel added. "So yes, it is a missed opportunity."



